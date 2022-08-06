796 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In J-K

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 796 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 4,69,041, officials here said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,776, they said.

While 136 fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division, 660 were from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

There are 5,261 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory, they said.

So far, 4,59,004 people have recovered from the viral disease, they said. PTI SSB DIV DIV

