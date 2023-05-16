7th-century Kapileshwar Temple In Bhubaneswar To Come Under ASI 'protected Monuments’ List

The Archaeological Survey of India is all set to bring the seventh-century Kapileshwar temple situated in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar to its protected monuments list. The Ministry of Culture has decided to declare the temple as a 'Monument of National Importance'.

According to the chief priest of Lord Kapileswa temple, the ASI has decided to put the temple in its protected monuments list after it noticed that the structure has been damaged from several places. He further accused the state government for its negligence in the maintenance of the temple structure.

“Due to the negligence of the state government, Kapileshwar Temple has been damaged in many places. During the survey of ASI, some portion of the architecture of the temple was again highlighted. So, this Temple will now attract more tourists to Bhubaneswar like Lingraj Temple,” chief priest of Kapileshwar Temple Sibaram Malia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Informing about the same, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi took to Twitter and wrote, “Ministry of Culture, GoI, decides to declare Kapileshwar Temple, Old Bhubaneswar, as 'Monument of National Importance'. On request of the temple priests, I had visited the temple sometime back. Held discussions with the residents. Met Minister G Kishan Reddy on 4th April, '23.”

Notably, the Gazette notification to bring the Kapileshwar Temple to the Protected Monument list of ASI came on May 6. The decision was taken for the preservation of the structure. "The Central Government is of the opinion that the ancient monument namely Kapileshwar temple, District Khurda. State Odisha, is an ancient monument of national importance," the Gazette read.