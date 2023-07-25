8 Booked For Assault On Two Cops In Leh; FIR Registered, Manhunt Launched

Leh Police on Monday booked eight accused for an attack on two police officials on Changspa road during the intervening night of July 23-24. All accused have been identified and multiple teams have been formed to nab other accused who are still at large.

SSP Leh PD Nitya, IPS informed Republic TV that two police officials had gone to KC restaurant at Changspa road after a distress call was received at around 1 in the morning but were attacked by goons. “Two police personnel SI Mohd Jani and HC Ghulam Rasool were deputed to the spot. When they reached the spot, it was found that one person namely Jigmat Dorjey was beaten by Stanzin Nyangtak. When the police party intervened and warned him not to fight and started recording the incident, the group of 8-10 boys led by Stanzin Nyangtak attacked the two policemen with stones and sticks which caused them grievous injuries and damaged the police vehicle,” she added.

SSP Leh further informed that SI Mohd Jani received injuries on his right hand and head, while HC Ghulam Rasool received injuries on his face and head and both have been referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.

Leh Police has registered an FIR under sections 307, 353, 332, 336, 147, 148, and 427 of IPC and an investigation is underway. Eight accused have been identified as Stanzin Nyangtak, Tashi Angdu, Stanzin Sangdup, Stanzin Chospel, Stanzin Otsal, Kunkhep Dorje, Rinchen Spalzang and Stanzin Spalbar.

The Ladakh police have constituted various teams which have been dispatched to all the probable locations where the accused persons may have taken shelter. It has been learnt that the accused persons are using the silver colour I10 with no. JK 10A 1385.