8 Cheetahs To Relocate From South Africa To India After Half A Century

The world’s fastest animal 'Cheetah' is all set to return to India after travelling 8,405 km and staying away from the country for almost half a century. Eight cheetahs, five males and three females, will be travelling from South Africa in November after the country has managed to organise the resources and appropriate habitat to bring the big cats home.

As per the sources, three sites - a national park and two wildlife sanctuaries have been decided for the rehabilitation of the cheetahs. These eight cats relocating from South Africa will be rehabilitated in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno national park and might get transferred to a tiger reserve in Rajasthan’s Mukundra hills, in the future.

Eight cheetahs to be relocated to India

Yadvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala, dean of the Wildlife Institute of India reportedly said that finally, we have the resources and the habitat to reintroduce the cat. After more than half a century, since they became extinct in the country, these cheetahs are going to get back to India. This is also a very special moment as it will be the first time such a large carnivore will be relocated from one continent to another.

Dean of the Wildlife Institute reportedly stated that the whole idea behind the reintroduction of these carnivores in the country is to grow a viable population with dozens of cheetahs breeding in the wild. Just throwing some animals in the park will not help. This is an overwhelming project. He further said that in order for any sort of reintroduction of any animal, at least 20 animals are needed. There is a plan in the upcoming 5 years, 40 more cheetahs might be imported into the country.

South Africa, Namibia and Botswana are the countries where the majority of the 7,000 cheetahs are found at the present. In India, they were last spotted in the year 1967-68.

(Image Credits: UNSPLASH)