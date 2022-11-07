8 Former Navy Officers Allegedly Detained In Doha; Families Demand Repatriation To India

In a shocking incident that has come to light, eight former Indian Navy officers, who worked for a company that provides training and other services to the Qatari Emiri Navy, have been allegedly detained in Doha on August 30 on the pretext of a long naval exercise.

Months after their detention, the families of the ex-naval officers are demanding their release and are urging the government to take action immediately.

It's been three months since the eight former Indian Navy officers were mysteriously been detained in Doha. All of them worked with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services and were reportedly engaged in conducting naval exercises for Qatar Navy. The officers were taken away under the pretext long naval exercise and went incommunicado since August.

Following their alleged abduction, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian Embassy in Doha has been in touch with the Qatar air authorities and is making all possible efforts for the release of detained Indian nationals. However, the Qatar air authorities have not released any official statement regarding the release of the former Indian naval officers.

Family demands release

As the families of the detained Indian nationals are demanding early repatriation of these ex-Navy officers, Meetu Bhargava, the sister of retired Commander Purnendu Tiwari, spoke to Republic TV and informed that the family came to know about the abduction of the officer nearly two weeks after he was detained through company services.

"I would like to inform that my brother retired Commander Purnendu Tiwari was abducted on August 30. We came to know this after two weeks through company services. We know that the government is working on the matter, but I request them to increase their efforts to repatriate these eight navy veterans to India," she said.

The incident came to light when a woman named Meetu Bhargava on October 25 tweeted about the same and appealed to the government for help. Notably, Meetu Bhargava is the sister of retired Commander Purnendu Tiwari, one of eight former Navy officers who have been detained in Doha.

Taking to Twitter, Bhargava said, "Eight Indian Navy veterans who had served the motherland are in illegal custody/detention in Doha (Qatar) for 57 days as on date. Request and plead our Indian government to act fast and get all these distinguished officers repatriated to India without any further delays.”

Bhargava also tagged Prime Minister and several ministers including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri in her tweet.

Notably, Commander Purnendu Tiwari (retired), one of the eight detained Indians received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award from the then-President of India Ram Nath Kovind in 2019.