IN PICTURES: Have A Look At The 8 Top Indian Beaches That Just Got 'Blue Flag' Certified

8 beaches in India have been awarded the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification, the Environment Ministry said. Prakash Javadekar has called it a 'proud moment.'

'Blue Flag' certification
@PBNS_India Twitter

Eight beaches in India have been awarded the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification. The beaches which have been awarded the certification are spread across five states and two Union Territories.

Shivrajpur beach
@PBNS_India Twitter

Located 12 km from Dwarka in Gujarat, Shivrajpur beach is one of the 8 beaches. It is a beautiful beach with clear water and white sand.

Ghoghla beach
@PBNS_India Twitter

Another beach that has been awarded the certification is Ghoghla beach in Diu. Golden sand beach in the village of Ghoghla is Diu’s largest beach, famous for its splendid view.

Kasarkod Beach
@PBNS_India Twitter

Developed as an eco-friendly picnic spot, Kasarkod Beach in Karnataka is the third beach that has been awarded the certification.

Kappad Beach
@PBNS_India Twitter

Kappad Beach - Locally known as Kappakadavu is a beach in the district of Kozhikode in Kerala. It is said that Vasco da Gama landed here at this beach in 1498.

Rushikonda Beach
@PBNS_India Twitter

Famous for its golden sands, the Rushikonda Beach in  Andhra Pradesh is situated at around 8 km from Vizag city. It is also a spot for water sports.

Padubidri Beach
@PBNS_India Twitter

Udupi's Padubidri Beach is one of the most beautiful and cleanest beaches in Karnataka and is developed as a model site.

Golden Beach
@PBNS_India Twitter

Golden Beach in Odisha, also known as the Puri Beach is an incredibly beautiful golden sand beach. It is also famous for the works of sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. 

Radhanagar Beach
@PBNS_India Twitter

Radhanagar beach's view is a sight to behold. Located in Andaman & Nicobar, it is recognised as the best beach in Asia and 7th best beach in the world by a well-known magazine in 2004.

