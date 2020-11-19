Last Updated:

8 Injured In Explosion At Malda's Plastic Factory; Bengal CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia

An explosion in a plastic factory on Thursday, in West Bengal's Malda has left 8 people injured, as per sources. The blast took place at 11 AM in Sujapur

An explosion in a plastic factory on Thursday, in West Bengal's Malda has left 8 people injured, as per sources. The blast which took place at 11 AM in Sujapur area has resulted in five fatalities, according to PTI. Police have reached to the blast site and fire tenders are currently on-site dousing the flames. Rescue operation is currently underway.

Malda explosion: 8 people injured

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the victims' families Rs 50,000 for the injured. Reports state that senior Minister Farhad Hakim has been sent to the spot to take the stock of the situation. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has urged Banerjee to ensure non-partisan investigation into the incident.

Retorting to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's allegations of the factory being used for 'illegal bomb making', the Bengal Home department clarified that the explosion was related to manufacturing process issues.


 

