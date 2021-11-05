8 killed, 7 injured in 2 accidents on NH44 in AP

Amaravati, Nov 5 (PTI) Eight people, including six women, were killed and at least seven others injured in two accidents on National Highway 44 in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

A lorry rammed into an autorickshaw, carrying 13 farm workers, on the NH44 at Pamidi early today, killing five people on the spot. Another farm worker succumbed at the local hospital, police said.

Police said the farm workers were going for work at Kottalapalli village.

The seven injured have been rushed to the Pamidi hospital for treatment.

The victims belonged to Koppalagonda village under Garladinne mandal.

In another accident, two pedestrians were fatally knocked down by a speeding car on the NH44 at Midituru under Pedda Vaduguru mandal. The victims have been identified as Yakub (62) and Narayana (60).

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed deep sorrow and sadness over the road accident at Pamidi, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

The Governor has been briefed by officials about the accident that occurred when a lorry coming in the opposite direction collided with an auto carrying the labourers, killing six women and causing injuries to seven others.

He instructed the Anantapuramu district officials to provide necessary medical relief to the injured.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the release added.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu too expressed shock and grief over the accidents and fatalities.

Calling the accidents painful, he asked the government to take effective steps to ensure road safety and prevent such fatalities. PTI DBV BN BN

