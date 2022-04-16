8 killed in storm, lightning in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 16 (PTI) At least eight persons, including two minors, were killed in lightning and severe storm accompanied with heavy showers in different places of Assam, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the 'Bordoisila' , as such summer storms and rains are called, lashed several parts of Assam since Thursday.

In addition to the human casualty, it left behind a trail of destruction, including damaging houses, uprooting trees and snapping electric lines.

The ASDMA bulletin, which was updated till 8 pm on April 15, said that four persons were killed in Dibrugarh on Friday due to the massive storm.

The deceased have been identified and included a 12 year-old.

Three more persons lost their lives to the storm in Barpeta district on Thursday and a 15-year old boy died in lightning in Goalpara district, ASDMA said.

The storm uprooted scores of trees and dozens of electric poles, damaged many houses at various places in the past few days, ASDMA said in the bulletin.

At least 7,378 houses and other establishments have been damaged in the state during the last two days, it added. PTI TR KK KK KK

