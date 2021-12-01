8 Lakh COVID-19 Cases Treated Under Ayushman Bharat In Last 2 Years, Says Health Ministry

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday said that around 8.3 lakh COVID-19 cases were treated under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the last two years. The minister, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, stated that the programme has been a success during the COVID period. Bharati Pawar also said that approximately 4.7 lakh of the cases treated have been authorised in empanelled private hospitals.

MoS Bharati Pawar informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that over eight lakh COVID cases were treated under the AB-PMJAY by the Centre since the start of the pandemic. Stating that the numbers were accurately registered, the minister said, "This is with respect to transactions recorded on the NHA (National Health Authority) IT platform as well as the information shared by states, using their own IT systems."

“Out of these 8.3 lakh, approximately 4.7 lakh have been authorised in empanelled private hospitals under AB-PMJAY,” she added. Furthermore, she went on to state the Yojana has been useful for its beneficiaries in many ways. “Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country, therefore, urban-rural bifurcation is not maintained for the beneficiaries,” she stated.

“Public Health being a state subject, response to the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily directed by state governments,” she said adding the National Health Authority has been providing necessary support to states and UTs for ensuring free COVID-19 testing and treatment. The Minister explained that special packages were introduced over the existing treatment packages for COVID-19 treatment.

PM Modi-led Govt will invest Rs 64,000 cr to improve the health sector

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed last week that the Centre plans to invest approximately Rs 64,000 crore in the next five years to improve the county's health sector. The Union Minister, during a one day visit to Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, interacted with healthcare workers at the Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital and apprised them of numerous health welfare schemes launched by the Union government.

Explaining the benefits of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission that will connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other, Mandaviya said, "We have to work with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. This will enable us to know the history of patients and can provide them with quality health services. In the next five years, an investment of Rs 64,000 crore will be made in improving health infrastructure in the country."

