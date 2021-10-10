8 new cases push Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 31,449

Kohima, Oct 10 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,449 on Sunday as eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 671 as no fresh fatality was registered, it said.

Kohima recorded the highest number of new cases at five, followed by Dimapur (two) and Mokokchung (one).

The state now has 259 active cases, while 29,505 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 25 in the last 24 hours, and 1,014 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 93.81 per cent.

Nagaland has tested over 3.81 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, and inoculated over 6.95 lakh people, of whom 4.08 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI NBS ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)