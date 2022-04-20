8 new Covid cases in Odisha, 1 death

Bhubaneswar, Apr 20 (PTI) Odisha recorded eight fresh coronavirus cases and one new fatality on Wednesday, the health department said.

There are 110 active COVID-19 cases now, while eight more patients have recuperated, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,78,671, a bulletin stated.

The daily positivity rate was 0.04 per cent and the infections were detected out of 17,865 sample tests. A child was among those who were afflicted with the disease, it added.

The COVID-19 death toll mounted to 9,124 as an 80-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Bhubaneswar.

These have been confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The state has logged 12,87,959 cases, out of which 12,78,672 people have recovered so far. PTI HMB RG RG