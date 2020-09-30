8 Bollywood Stars Under NCB's Radar After Numbers Found In Drug Peddlers' Phones: Sources

Taking the drug probe ahead, the Narcotics Control Bureau are all set to summon other top Bollywood actors in the coming days, according to sources. Eight more Bollywood stars are under NCB's radar after their contact numbers were found in drug peddlers' phones, sources added.

This breaking input comes after Republic TV earlier in the day reported that three male actors will be summoned by the investigating agency in the next week. All the three male stars are former co-stars of Deepika Padukone who has been questioned in the probe over alleged chats about drugs, and the summons are likely to create ‘huge chaos’, sources said.

Shekhar Suman hits out at Bollywood stars' 'inhuman' remarks on Sushant in NCB drug probe

Deepika Padukone’s co-stars to be summoned

As per sources, three stars with code names 'A', 'S' and 'R' are to be summoned. The NCB has found evidence against the three male stars and they could be summoned next week.

The likely development comes close on the heels of information that as many as 50 popular names including actors and directors being under the NCB radar. Earlier, it was reported that 10 big names of the film industry were to be summoned and that up to 6 top stars had contacted their lawyers fearing imminent questioning.

NCB to take call on arresting Bollywood stars in drug probe; evidence being sequenced

'Phase 3' of NCB's questioning to begin

Sources had told Republic that the 'Phase 3' of NCB's Bollywood drug probe will see names even bigger and more influential than Deepika Padukone and the others coming under the agency's radar. Furthermore, the four actors summoned so far - Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh - appear to all have 'read from the same script', sources said, adding that they have only piled on the trouble for themselves by doing so and are aware that they are cornered. All four have claimed that 'hash isn't a drug', while two have also tried to claim that the NCB isn't versed with 'Bollywood English'.

Sources told Republic that the NCB has a lot more evidence it hasn't presented yet and another set of summons for the actors hasn't been ruled out.