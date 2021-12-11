8 States & 13 HCs Opposed To Creation Of 'All India Judicial Service': Centre In Lok Sabha

In a big development on Friday, the Centre revealed that 8 states and 13 High Courts had voiced their opposition to the creation of an All India Judicial Service (AIJS). Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was responding to a starred question by Lok Sabha MPs Bidyut Baran Mahato and Adoor Prakash on the possibility of the Centre forming an AIJS to recruit judges on the lines of Civil Services. Mentioning that a "comprehensive proposal" on the constitution of AIJS was approved by the Committee of Secretaries in November 2012, he added that views of the states and High Courts were formally sought on the proposal.

The Law Minister affirmed, "In Government's view, a properly framed All India Judicial Service is important to strengthen overall justice delivery system. This will give an opportunity for induction of suitably qualified fresh legal talent selected through a proper all-India merit selection system as well as address the issue of social inclusion by enabling suitable representation to marginalized and deprived sections of society". Citing the divergence of opinion amongst the stakeholders, Rijiju stated that the Centre is engaged in a consultative process with the stakeholders to arrive at a common ground.

Though the matter was included in the agenda for the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts held on April 5, 2015, there was no further progress on the proposal. On January 16, 2017, the Law Minister chaired a meeting where the setting up of an AIJS was discussed in the presence of the MoS, Attorney General, Solicitor General and other officials. Moreover, the Parliamentary Consultative Committee and the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of SCs/STs also deliberated on this issue in March 2017 and February 2021 respectively.

Here are the views of the state governments on AIJC proposal:

Sr No. Name of State Stance Comments 1 Haryana In favour The proposal for the creation of the All India Judicial Service (AIJS) seems to be justified 2 Mizoram In favour Government of Mizoram supports creation of AIJS on the lines of IAS, IPS and other Central Services 3 Arunachal Pradesh Against State is of the view that considering the fact that the Arunachal Pradesh is purely a tribal state with its own peculiar and distinct tribal customs and ethos and the modes of rendering justice varies from tribes to tribes, the proposition of having a common judicial services would not be the right proposition and would create chaos and instability in their administration of justice 4 Himachal Pradesh Against Keeping in view the ground realities,it will not be appropriate to have All India Judicial Service. As such, the State of Himachal Pradesh is not in favour of the creation of an All India Judicial Service. READ | It's become fashion for 'some elements' to oppose laws passed by Parliament: Kiren Rijiju 5 Karnataka Against Government of Karnataka is not agreeable for creation of All India Judicial Service 6 Madhya Pradesh Against The State Government had earlier forwarded the comments of MP High Court. The High Court is not in favour of formation of All India Judicial Service. READ | AI can help reduce backlog of pending cases: Law Minister Rijiju 7 Maharashtra Against The State Government does not agree with the proposal of Central Government. They want recruitment to be done at JMFC level READ | Kiren Rijiju assures of simplifying India's justice system; 'Centre taking measures' 8 Meghalaya Against State Government is of the opinion that formation of AIJS is not desirable 9 Nagaland Against Nagaland Judicial Officers are recruited by the High Court. Hence, they cannot be at par with the IAS / IPS. The State Government of Nagaland has reservation for creation of AIJS 10 Punjab Against The State Government does not favour creation of AIJS 11 Bihar Want changes in proposal State Government is open to creation of AIJS but wants major changes in the proposal formulated by Central Government 12 Chhattisgarh Want changes in proposal Government of Chhattisgarh wants only 15% of vacancies at level of Additional District Judge and above from the Bar to be filled up through AIJS 13 Manipur Want changes in proposal State Government is open to AIJS but wants certain changes in the proposal formulated by Central Government 14 Odisha Want changes in proposal The State Governments wants changes in the proposal. They are insisting on minimum experience of ten years and upper age limit of forty years 15 Uttarakhand Want changes in proposal State Government agrees with the views of High Court of Uttarakhand that changes are required in the proposal formulated by Central Government 16 Gujarat No response - 17 Jharkhand No response - 18 Rajasthan No response - 19 Tamil Nadu No response - 20 Assam No response - 21 Andhra Pradesh No response - 22 Kerala No response - 23 Uttar Pradesh No response - 24 West Bengal No response - 25 Telangana No response - 26 Goa No response - 27 Tripura No response - 28 Sikkim No response -

Here are the views of the High Courts on AIJC proposal:

Sr No. Name of High Court Stance Comments 1 Sikkim In favour Sikkim High Court concurs with proposal and also the features suggested by the Central Government 2 Tripura In favour High Court of Tripura is in favour of All India Judicial Service 3 Andhra Pradesh Against Majority of Hon’ble Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court have not accepted the proposal for creation of AIJS 4 Bombay Against The issue of formation of AIJS was placed before full Court meeting on 20.09.2014, when it was decided not to recommend formation of an All India Judicial Service 5 Delhi Against Delhi High Court has reservation about AIJS 6 Gujarat Against Gujarat High Court is not in favour of AIJS 7 Karnataka Against Karnataka High Court is not agreeable for creation of All India Judicial Service 8 Kerala Against The Full Court expressed its concern with regard to proficiency in local language, which the candidate should possess while discharging their duties. The Full Court further opined that after posting, the officers shall be under the control of concerned High Court under Article 235 of the Constitution of India and for selection, the qualification as required under Article 233 (2) shall continue to operate 9 Madras Against Madras High Court is not in favour of All India Judicial Service 10 Patna Against The Hon’ble High Court is of the opinion that the Judicial Service is not comparable with that of Civil Services. The Court, therefore, does not favour the formation of All India Judicial Services as proposed 11 Punjab and Haryana Against The constitution of All India Judicial Service will seriously erode the federal structure contemplated by the Constitution. The constitution of AIJS with power of disciplinary action by the President (Central Government) completely oust the control and supervision of the District Courts vested with High Court under Article 235 of the Constitution 12 Calcutta Against High Court of Calcutta vide letter dated 24.06.2020 has stated that the Constitutional Scheme does not permit such a service and the ame would be opposed to the principle of federalism as enshrined in the Constitution of India 13 Jharkhand Against Jharkhand High Court is not in favour of AIJS 14 Rajasthan Against Rajasthan High Court is not in favour of AIJS 15 Orrisa Against Orissa High Court is not in favour of AIJS 16 Allahabad Want changes in proposal Allahabad High Court has suggested changes with regard to the age and qualifications for AIJS. Further, it has proposed that the High Court in whose jurisdiction, the officers of All India Judicial Service are posted should exercise complete control over the officer as per Article 235 of the Constitution of India 17 Chhattisgarh Want changes in proposal There may be All India Higher Judicial Services to the extent of 15% of the total vacancy from the Bar 18 Himachal Pradesh Want changes in proposal The High Court agrees in principle to entrust the selection of 25% direct recruits to the Higher Judicial Service being made by the National Commission on all India basis in consonance with the recommendations of the Shetty Commission 19 Meghalaya Want changes in proposal Meghalaya High Court is open to All India Judicial Service provided that the officers of the Service are given option for elevation to the High Courts of three States 20 Uttarakhand Want changes in proposal High Court of Uttarakhand has made suggestions for changes in age induction level, recruitment body, qualifications, allocations to States, Quota, training, court language etc. 21 Manipur Want changes in proposal Implementation of All India Judicial Service has to be subject to settlement of certain issues, like allocation of cadre and language etc. 22 Gauhati No response - 23 Madhya Pradesh No response The matter will be placed before the full Court

