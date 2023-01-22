8-year-old Diamond Heiress Gives Up Family's Fortune To Become Jain Nun

An eight-year-old girl from Gujarat's Surat city who was a diamond heiress and was due to inherit her family's multimillion-dollar diamond business has now embarked on a spiritual journey, accepting a simple lifestyle as a Jain Sadhvi (nun). Devanshi Sanghvi, who was an heiress to the Sanghvi and Sons jewellery business until this week, has now committed her life to Jainism, an ancient Indian religion that preaches non-violence and love for living beings.

Devanshi became a Jain nun after a four-day ceremony that was concluded at a temple, where she swapped out her elegant garments and wore a simple white outfit after having all her hair removed. "Devanshi has never watched television, gone to movies, or gone to malls and restaurants," a witness to Wednesday’s ceremony said.

Notably, Devashi has now become the youngest person to have the "Diksha" abandoning her possessions and entering into a Jain religious order. The Guardian quoted the child's parents as saying that Devanshi had been eager to become a nun and that her family encouraged her to take this journey. The report suggests that Devanshi's family business has a net worth of 5 billion rupees ($61 million), per ICRA, an Indian credit rating agency. The business was established around 40 years ago and has international clients as well.

Jainism follows a strict rule of simple living and a vegetarian diet, and monks and nuns also cover their mouths with white masks to prevent them from accidentally swallowing insects. However, some of Jain's practices have also come under criticism, including a tradition of extreme fasts to the point of death.

Image: Fb/Light of UniverseJainism/Representational