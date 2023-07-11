8-year-old Murdered At Tribal Hostel In Andhra Pradesh, Chilling Threat Letter Found

In a shocking incident, 8-year-old Gogula Akhil Reddy, a student studying in the 4th grade at a Tribal Welfare hostel, was brutally murdered. The gruesome murder was reported in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh.

Tribals staged a protest at the hostel demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators of the murder. It is learnt that a letter was found with the deceased boy which was later seized by police.

According to the police's statement, "A 4th standard tribal student who was staying in the Social Welfare hostel has been found dead in the campus premises. Some unknown person has brutally murdered him and his body has been found today morning. A letter has been found at the crime scene in which some unknown persons have written that if the students don’t vacate the hostel, then others will also die."

"We are verifying the handwriting and inquiring into it. The deceased has been shifted to government hospital for post-mortem and after the process, the body has been handed over to the family. A case has been registered under section 302 IPC and special teams have been formed to investigate the matter," it added.