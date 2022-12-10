8-year-old Tanmay, Who Fell Into Borewell In Madhya Pradesh's Betul, Passes Away

In a tragic development, an eight-year-old boy named Tanmay Sahu, who fell into a 55-ft deep borewell in Mandavi village in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh has passed away after he was pulled out following over 80 hours of rescue operations. The boy's mortal remains were taken to Betul District Hospital by ambulance.

Notably, the boy fell into a borewell while playing on the farm around 5 p.m. on December 6 and the rescue operation started within the next few hours. Multiple teams of NDRF and SDRF were deployed in the area and cranes were used to carry out the operations. In addition to this, Home Guard and local police personnel were also deployed over the past four days in the rescue operation.

Notably, earlier, the boy’s family raised questions and demanded immediate results. Tanmay’s mother, Jyoti Sahu said, “Give me my child, whatever it may be. Would it have taken so much time even if it was a child of a leader or an officer?”, she was quoted as saying by ANI. “So much time has passed, and they are not saying anything. Not even allowing me to see", she added.

As per the officials, they were facing delays in the rescue operation because of the presence of stones. "It is taking more time than what we expected because there are stones. We called a breaker machine at night to break the stones. JCB machines are also being used," Betul Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal said on December 7.