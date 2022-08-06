80 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Sikkim

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,674 on Saturday as 80 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state had reported 100 cases and one death on the previous day.

The toll remained unchanged at 474 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

Sikkim now has 559 active cases, while 40,863 people have recovered from the disease and 778 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 8.94 per cent as 894 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 3,65,460.