80 people stranded in HP's Lahaul-Spiti due to bad weather

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) As many as 80 people are stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to bad weather, a disaster management official said on Thursday.
Eleven tourists travelling in cars are among those stranded at Batal, he added.
They are staying at the PWD rest house and Chacha-Chachi Ka Dhabha at Batal, the official said.
A plan has been chalked out to take them to safer places in 4x4 vehicles on Friday, he added.
