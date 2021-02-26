80-year-old Nalasopara Man Gets Power Bill Worth Rs 80 Cr, Hospitalized With High BP

In the Nalasopara area of ​​Maharashtra, an elderly man's health deteriorated after he received an electricity bill worth Rs 80 crore. Ganpat Naik, an 80-year-old man, who is already a heart patient, was taken to the hospital after his blood pressure rose and his health worsened. Family members had to get him hospitalized. However, the condition of the elderly person is said to be stable now.

Electricity Bill worth Rs 80 crore

Ganpat Naik, a resident of the Nalasopara area of ​​Maharashtra, runs a rice mill in Nirmal village. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Monday sent a two-month bill of around Rs 80 crore to Naik. Now, the power company has blamed the meter reading agency for false reading in the bill. Due to the company has sent the bill of nine digits instead of six digits. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited said that now the bill has been corrected and the rectified bill has been issued to Naik.

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: State-wise Prices Of Fuel On February 26

Also Read: Delhi Police Refutes AAP's Claim That Delhi CM Kejriwal's Z-Plus Security Has Been Removed

Electricity Board made a mistake

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has offered a clarification as the matter came to light. The company explained that the reading agency had made a mistake while taking the reading. They sent the bill of nine-digits instead of six digits to Naik, it added. The company also informed that the new bill has been issued to the family with accurate readings and amount.

Neeraj, the grandson of Ganpat Naik, said that he was busy doing his work when his grandfather received the bill. He was shocked to see such a huge amount in the electricity bill. Initially, he thought that the electricity department has sent this bill for the entire district. But, when the family double-checked, they found that it was their bill only. The family thought that the department was charging them for the lockdown period as well.

Also Read: PM Modi To Inaugurate 2nd Khelo India Winter Games; Participants COVID -ve Reports Must

Also Read: Bharat Bandh: Commercial Markets To Remain Shut; Traders Protest Against Fuel Prices, GST