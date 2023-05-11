800 Farmers, Entrepreneurs Authorised To Use GI Tag For 13 NE Products

A central government agency has authorised 800 farmers and entrepreneurs to use the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for 13 agricultural products of the northeastern region, an official said. The 13 produces are Arunachal Orange, Tezpur Litchi and Karbi Anglong Ginger of Assam, Kachai Lemon and ‘Chak-Hao’ Black Rice of Manipur, Khasi Mandarin orange and Memang Narang orange of Meghalaya, Mizo Chilli of Mizoram, Naga Tree Tomato and Naga Sweet Cucumber of Nagaland, Queen Pineapple of Tripura and Sikkim Large Cardamom and Dalle Khursani chilli of Sikkim.

The North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), under the DoNER Ministry, will forward the 800 user authorization applications for usage of these products from the eight NE states to the Geographical Indication Registry, Chennai. NERAMAC Managing Director Commodore Rajiv Ashok (Retd) said on Thursday that the initiative is a significant step towards promoting and protecting the traditional agricultural practices and products of the NER region.

“The initiative will provide recognition to the unique qualities and reputation of NER agricultural products and protect them from misuse and imitation,” he said. The authorisation process of farmers will enhance the competitiveness of the farmers in domestic and international markets and create opportunities for increased income and livelihood, he said.

Renowned GI expert Dr Rajni Kant Dwivedi has also pointed out the importance of Northeastern Region (NER) specific GI products and emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to promote these. The GI-specific products not only protect the unique identity and quality of these products but also create employment opportunities for local communities, he said.