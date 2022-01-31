8,100 fresh Covid cases, 26 fatalities reported in a day in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jan 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 8,100 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 more fatalities in a day while the tally of active infections in the state reached 55,574, according to an official statement issued here on Sunday.

The cumulative Covid cases reported in the state so far has risen to 20,13,323 while 23,189 people have succumbed to the viral disease till now.

Of the fresh cases, Lucknow recorded the maximum of 1,385 infections, followed by Ghaziabad 418, Gautam Buddh Nagar 364, Lalitpur 272, Varanasi and Lakhimpur Kheri 259 each and Prayagraj 258.

Three fatalities were reported from Lucknow, while two death were reported each from Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Kannauj.

As many as 12,080 COVID-19 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 19,34 560, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.02 lakh samples have been tested, taking the total number of Covid tests carried out in the state so far to 9.92 crore. PTI CDN NAV NSD

