816 Covid cases in Odisha

Odisha recorded 816 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while another patient succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The active cases climbed to 5,911, out of which 2,011 patients are in Khurda district, it said.

The test positivity rate was 4.59 per cent as the cases were detected out of 17,787 samples. As many as 118 children were among the new patients, according to a bulletin.

Khurda district, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of 218 cases, followed by 141 in Sundargarh and 78 in Cuttack.

The death toll rose to 9,129 as a 44-year-old woman from Puri district succumbed to the contagion. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to the department.

The state had logged 872 cases on Sunday.

The infection tally rose to 12,99,928, including 12,84,835 recoveries, as 600 more people recuperated in the past 24 hours, it added.