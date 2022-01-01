83 Fresh Covid Cases, One More Death In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 83 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,28,940, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 3,860, a health official said.

The latest fatality was reported from Shimla, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh climbed to 474 from 466 on Friday, the official said.

With 70 more patients recuperating from the viral disease, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,24,581, he said.

