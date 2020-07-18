'84 Clusters In Kerala, Trying To Break The Chain': Health Minister KK Shailaja

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said that the state government is trying to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another to contain the spread of COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, Shailja said that the Kerala government would prevent cluster formation and community spread of infection,

"We are trying to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another. We are thoroughly locking the clusters. We need to give more attention to coastal areas," said the Kerala Health Minister.

"Today, there are 84 clusters in Kerala. Inside the clusters, local transmission is more than 50 percent, but outside the clusters, it is below 10 percent," said Shailaja.she added.

Kerala CM confirms community transmission

On Friday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday confirmed that community transmission of Covid-19 has occurred in two coastal hamlets of capital Thiruvananthapuram and asked people to be extra vigilant.

"The situation in some places in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram district is serious as COVID-19 is spreading at a very fast rate. A large number of cases in these areas is an indication of infection spread. We can say there is a community spread in these places. The government is taking steps to coordinate all the efforts to face this serious situation," Vijayan told a press conference.

Coronavirus of Kerala

Meanwhile, a total of 791 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Friday. State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 133 recoveries and one death were also reported in the state today.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala stand at 10,275, including 5,376 active cases. While 4,862 patients have been cured or migrated, the death toll stands at 37.

(With ANI Inputs)