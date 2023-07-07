85 Projects Worth Rs 5.4 Lakh Crore Recommended For Approval Under PM Gati Shakti Program

As many as 85 big-ticket infrastructure projects worth Rs 5.4 lakh crore of different ministries have been recommended for approval under the PM GatiShakti initiative so far this fiscal, a senior official said on Friday.

These projects have been recommended by the Network Planning Group (NPG) constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative launched in October last year.

Special secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sumita Dawra said that so far the NPG has held 51 meetings.

The initiative was launched to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs. All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investments of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG.

"In total of 51 NPG meetings till date, 85 projects have been evaluated worth Rs 5.39 lakh crore," Dawra told reporters here.

The approved projects include 34 from railways, 31 from roads and transport, one from new and renewable energy, four from oil and gas, and eight from housing and urban affairs ministry.

The NPG has representations from various connectivity infrastructure ministries/ departments involving their heads of network planning division for unified planning and integration of the proposals.

All these departments approach the NPG first for approval before making a DPR (detailed project report) at the planning stage. After the NPG's clearance, the project follows the normal procedure of approval by the finance ministry and the Cabinet, depending upon the projects.

She said that time taken for DPR has been reduced from six months due to the use of a national master plan portal.

Over 1,460 layers of data, including those related to land, ports, forest, and highways, are available on the portal, Dawra added.

Usage of the portal by different ministries including social sector departments and states are increasing and it is helping in proper planning of projects, she said.

When asked about allowing private sector to use the portal, Dawra said that talks are on for it.

"We have been talking about it...we will look at it...We have to look at issues like which attributes (of the portal) are sensitive...there are several dimensions to it," she added.

Further, she informed that the the third Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) will be meeting from July 10-12 at Kevadia in Gujarat.

During this three-day meeting, over 100 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, regional groupings and international organizations will engage in deliberations to accelerate global trade and investments.

Issues like trade infrastructure, integrating MSMEs in global trade, and building efficient logistics for trade are expected to be discussed in sessions.

She said that the role of infrastructure, logistics and MSME in global value chains will be discussed.