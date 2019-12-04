Jharkhand Polls: 86 Basti Residents Question CM Over Their Ownership Rights

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is receiving tough questions from the residents of 86 unauthorised colonies with regard to the ownership of their land. The residents of the colonies, popularly known as 86 Basti, have been struggling to get the rights of their land for the past 20 years.

The residents of these colonies comprise 80 per cent of the total votes in the constituency and are a deciding factor in every bypoll. Several politicians have reached the Assembly from this seat, including Chief Minister Raghbar Das, who won his first election by promising to ensure the ownership rights to the residents. Yet, the wait of these residents continues to be endless, even though they remain hopeful of obtaining the ownership rights for their land someday.

"When will our houses be demolished is completely uncertain. His (Raghubar Das) core election agenda has always been to ensure the ownership rights to us, but it is yet to be delivered," Rajesh Ojha, resident of 86 Basti, said. "Right from emotion to money, it takes a lot to construct a home. But now everyone is frightened," he added.

Manoj Pandey, another resident, said, "If we get the ownership rights, our home and land will be ours. We will have a permanent address. We can take loans from the banks as well." He further added, "We feel as if we are Bangladeshis living in this country. We are the residents of Jharkhand without a permanent address."

The residents further accused the Chief Minister of not delivering his promise and accused him of playing politics over the issue.

"He is the CM. This matter is completely in his hand. Why doesn't he do anything? Will he give a lease to 86 Basti after becoming the Prime Minister," asked Amit Sharma, another resident. Saryu Rai, a senior leader, also attacked his rival candidate for not fulfilling the promise. "It was he who said that 86 colonies are either on the government or Tata's land and he will get them the ownership claim. When Tata's lease was renewed in 2005, he excluded these colonies spread in 1,700 acres of land. When he became the CM, he took a U-turn and said it was never on his agenda," added Rai.

(With ANI Inputs)