86 candidates file nomination for Mizoram council polls

Aizawl, Apr 14 (PTI) A total of 86 candidates have filed nomination for the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) polls, which is scheduled to be held on May 5, an official said on Thursday.

The last date for filing nomination papers was Wednesday.

Siaha Deputy Commissioner Lalsangliana, who is the Returning Officer for the upcoming council polls, said the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded 25 candidates, BJP (24), Congress (23) and debutant Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is contesting in eight seats.

There are six independent candidates.

Counting of votes would be undertaken on May 9.

A total of 42,326 voters, including 21,960 females, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the council polls.

The MADC was constituted in 1972 along with Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) and Chakma Autonomous District Council (MADC).

It has 25 elected and three nominated members. PTI CORR RBT RBT

