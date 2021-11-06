862 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths In TN

Tamil Nadu added 862 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the overall tally to 27,08,230, while the toll rose to 36,214 with 10 more deaths.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,009 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,61,428 leaving 10,588 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

The State capital topped the infection count with 122 cases, while the remaining were scattered across other districts. Chennai also leads in the number of deaths, with 8,562 fatalities till date.

Coimbatore, which along with Chennai, had been contributing the majority of new cases in the state for several weeks, reported 99 infections today, indicating a decline in the number of the infections in the district.

As many as 19 districts reported below 10 cases, including Ramanathapuram, which recorded zero infections.

A total of 1,01,023 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5,18,30,749, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after inspecting a mobile door to door vaccination facility in the city, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said Tamil Nadu had launched the campaign on November 2 in neighbouring Chengalpet.

Following the Chief Minister's advise that not a single person should be left out in the vaccination drive, Collectors and district health officials were executing the scheme in their respective districts, he said.

Subramanian said the Greater Chennai Corporation officials had identified the details of those requiring both doses and based on the data collected, the health department officials were administering the vaccines.

Noting that COVID-19 cases were going up in more than 10 countries, he said it was all the more necessary to get vaccinated and urged everyone to get the jabs.

He urged eligible people to come forward and get themselves inoculated at the eighth mega vaccination camp on November 14 in Tamil Nadu.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)