88 fresh Covid-19 cases in AP

Amaravati, March 10 (PTI) The daily positivity rate went marginally up to 0.72 per cent as Andhra Pradesh reported 88 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

In 24 hours ending 9 am today, 97 infected people got cured while no fresh fatalities were reported in the state, the latest bulletin said.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 23, 18,705 total positives, 23,03,227 recoveries and 14,729 deaths till date.

The number of active cases stood at 749, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 28 fresh cases and Prakasam 12 in 24 hours.

Ten districts reported less than nine new cases each while Vizianagaram added zero. PTI DBV ROH ROH

