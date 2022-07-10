88 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In J-K

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 88 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 4,56,041, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,759, officials in Srinagar said.

Of the fresh cases, 35 were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory and 53 from the Kashmir division, they said.

There are 756 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of recoveries stands at 4,50,527, the officials said.

