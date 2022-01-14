8,841 new coronavirus cases, six deaths in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) In yet another big jump in infections in a single-day, Haryana reported 8,841 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, while and six more people succumbed to the virus in the state, according to an official bulletin.

Haryana now has 41,420 active cases.

With two fatalities from Gurugram district and one each from Fatehabad, Jind, Yamunanagar and Sirsa, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 10,091 in the state, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The new cases raised the state's virus tally to 8,28,948.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 3,897 fresh COVID-19 cases, the Friday's bulletin said. Faridabad (1,106), Panchkula (441), Karnal (607), Sonipat (512) and Ambala (508), were among other districts which continued to register a spike in Covid cases.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 93.78 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery count stands at 7,77,414. PTI SUN VSD CK

