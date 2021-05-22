8848 Black Fungus Cases In India: Govt Sends States Amphotericin-B Vials For Mucormycosis

With COVID-19 infection triggering increased cases of Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' cases across the country, the Government on Saturday allotted 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug widely being administered to the patients showing symptoms of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, to the states. Amid complaints of shortage of the drug, the government took this step of allotting additional vials, as the cases continue to rise, with an estimated 8,848 cases across India, according to the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, which is also the body under which the production of medicines and pharmaceuticals falls.

Black fungus cases in India number 8848, says Union Minister

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda took to his official Twitter handle to communicate the news. "After a detailed review of the rising number of cases of Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today. The Allocation has been made based on the total number of patients which is approx. 8848 across the country."

After a detailed review of rising no. of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today.



The Allocation has been made based on total no. of patients which is approx. 8848 across country. pic.twitter.com/JPsdEHuz0W — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 22, 2021

As per the data provided by Gowda, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan have been reporting the highest number of Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' cases, and therefore, 75 percent of the vials of Amphotericin-B have been allotted to them.

This comes after the Centre on Wednesday engaged with pharmaceutical manufacturers to ramp up production of Amphotericin B which was being prescribed by most physicians. The Centre had stated that the supply position, which was lagging behind due to the growing demand, will improve with extra imports and increase domestic production.

The 'black fungus' & Mucormycosis infection amid COVID

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Sinuses of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit, and altered mental status.

per the government's advisory, the black fungus infection should be suspected when there is sinusitis, one-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling, toothache, blurred or double vision with pain, chest pain, etc. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities. Some of the tips for prevention include using masks at dusty construction sites, maintaining personal hygiene including through scrub bath, using steroids and antibiotics judiciously, controlling hyperglycemia, and monitoring blood glucose level post-COVID-19 discharge.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)