89 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 9,366

Port Blair, Jan 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,366 on Monday as 89 people tested positive for the infection, 24 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Twenty-seven new patients have travel history, while 62 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 603 active cases, while 8,634 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 50 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.8 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 2.99 lakh people have received two doses of the vaccine, while 19,091 teenagers in the 15-18 age group have been administered the first dose, and 4,430 people have received the booster jab. PTI COR ACD ACD

