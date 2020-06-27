89% Senior Citizens Used Video Calling To Stay Connected With Family Amid Outbreak: Report

Around 89 per cent of Indian senior citizens agreed to the fact that reliable video calling helped them stay in touch with their loved ones during the COVID-19 outbreak, a report by Ericsson Consumer Labs revealed on Friday. The report findings further revealed that 77 per cent internet users believed that connectivity and devices gave their children easy access to education.

The findings of the report were based on 'Indians and their behavioural pattern' with regards to telecommunications during the pandemic that was shared by Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and Ericson in a joint webinar.

"Eighty per cent Indians agreed that connectivity and devices helped them in staying in touch with their family and friends. A total of 77 per cent believed that it helped their children with easy access to education and the same percentage also believed that it helped them to fulfil their work commitments," a press release read.

Despite fixed networks facing an increase in traffic, 65 per cent of Indians consider mobile broadband to be as important as Wi-Fi, the release added.

India is on the verge of a big 5G revolution

COAI had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA), working party of ZVEI German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association, to shape and promote 5G mobile communications.

Rajan Mathews, DG, COAI, said, "We are delighted that the critical role played by the telecom sector during the pandemic is noted. We would also like to highlight that, India is on the verge of a big 5G revolution in the coming years. The learnings and consumer insights from Ericsson on 5G will be invaluable for the industry as we gear up for 5G rollout in India."

Nitin Bansal, MD Ericson India said that Ericson is known to have 40 live 5G networks across the world and by 2025, nearly half of the world's mobile data traffic will be on 5G networks.

The report further informed that average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone in India continues to show robust growth, boosted by the rapid adoption of 4G. Additional 410 million smartphones users are expected in India by 2025, it said.

(With inputs from ANI)