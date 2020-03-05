'89 People Under Observation, Precautions Being Taken': Bihar Health Minister

Amid the global coronavirus outbreak which has so far identified 30 confirmed cases just in India, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday informed that over 89 people, including 14 with a travel history from Iran have been kept under observation for Coronavirus or COVID-19 in the State. However, no positive cases have been tested so far.

Post attending a high-level meeting of officials in Patna on Wednesday night, Health Minister Pandey informed that the state has also tested blood samples of 48 persons for coronavirus, out of which 44 were found negative. Blood reports of three persons are yet to be analysed.

According to health department officials, out of the 14 people who have returned from Iran, five are from Siwan, four from Gopalganj, apart from Buxor and Ara. The Wednesday meeting was also attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Chief Minister appealed people of Bihar to not panic and stated that district officials have been directed to convey orders to panchayats about maintaining precautions against the coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases rise in India

On Thursday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that 30 people had been confirmed Coronavirus-positive in the country, including in New Delhi. He said that out these 16 were Italian Nationals. They have been sent to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla. Following this, two more cases have come to light, including the Paytm case.

Among the 30 includes six family members of the Delhi man who was first infected with coronavirus after returning from abroad. He is suspected to have spread it to his family who have also tested positive for the virus that has now killed more than 3,000 people globally.

To control the spread of the deadly virus in the country, the Centre has now started universal screening of all passengers from incoming international flights at airports. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 91,000 people globally.

