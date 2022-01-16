8,900 fresh Covid cases reported in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported 8,900 COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, with some of the state's districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, being the worst-affected.

The active cases in the state climbed to 51,253 from 46,720 reported a day earlier.

With two fatalities reported from Panchkula district and a death each from Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala and Jind, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 10,104, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that "increasing coronavirus cases in Delhi have affected the NCR (National Capital Region) region and the infection rate has increased in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat districts".

"The infection rate is very high in three districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, but we do not need to panic because of this," said Vij.

He said that Haryana has adequate health arrangements to deal with the recent surge in cases.

"We have adequate arrangements to treat patients. Whether the patient comes from Delhi or anywhere else, he/she is being given complete treatment in Haryana," he said.

The total Covid case count in the state has increased to 8,46,898, the bulletin said.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 3,378 fresh cases on Sunday.

Faridabad (1,396), Panchkula (718), Karnal (360), Sonipat (414), Ambala (536), Hisar (272), Panipat (207), Rohtak (240) and Sirsa (214) also registered a spike in Covid cases.

The recovery rate is 92.75 per cent in the state, the bulletin said, while the cumulative recoveries so far after the outbreak of the pandemic were 7,85,518.

The state also reported 39 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of Covid on Sunday, taking the tally of such infections in the state to 208, out of which seven were active while the remaining have been discharged, it said. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB

