9 Arrested For Preventing I-T Officials From Carrying Out Raids At DMK Minister's House

At least nine workers of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were arrested after they allegedly resorted to violence in a bid to prevent income tax raids at the premises of State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. The I-T department carried out the raids a few days ago at several locations and premises of people linked to Senthil Balaji, including Karur and Coimbatore.

The ministers' supporters and DMK cadres gathered at the locations and assaulted the officials in order to stop them from performing their duties. Stones were pelted and the vehicles of the officials were vandalised due to which the searches were hindered and couldn't be conducted.

Following the incident, a complaint was registered at the Karuru police station against 50 people associated with the DMK who were allegedly involved in the protest and vandalism. Nine people were arrested on Sunday late night including a DMK Councillor and judicial custody for all the accused has been sought. The Karur police informed that the arrested accused were identified on the basis of the CCTV footage of the area. They further said the investigation is underway to identify the remaining people and a few more arrested are expected to happen soon.

On Friday, the Income Tax Department carried out raids in Tamil Nadu at 40 locations, linked to V Senthil Balaji including his close relatives and some contractors. The searches were reportedly being held in cities including Chennai, Karur and Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit President K Annamalai slammed DMK and accused them of "manhandling officials and vandalising vehicles" during the income tax raids in the state. He tweeted and shared the videos of the incident and tagged Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to take cognisance of the matter.

IT officials manhandled, vehicles vandalised by DMK goons in support of Cash for Job Scam Minister Senthil Balaji & his brother.



TN CM Thiru @mkstalin should instruct his partymen to behave responsibly & remind them that we don't live in the 60s. pic.twitter.com/eQHu4zfVaL — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 26, 2023

Recently, K Annamalai had demanded the removal of Balaji from the Cabinet due to the hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu and the order of the Supreme Court to the Crime Branch of the police and the ED to resume their investigations against him.