9 Infants Die In Kota's State-run JK Lon Hospital; Rajasthan Health Minister Orders Probe

9 newborns have died at state-run JK Lon Hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan within a span of hours on Thursday. As per the information released by the officials, 5 out of 9 babies, who were 1-4 days old, died on Wednesday night and 4 more on Thursday at the hospital. Earlier in January 2020, 6 infants died at the same hospital and as many as 100 infants died in December 2019 due to alleged negligence on part of the hospital authorities.

Kota infants death case: Health Min seeks report

Upon receiving the news of the death of 9 newborns, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has ordered an inquiry and also sought a report from the hospital. Sharma on Friday said that after hearing of infants' death in Kota, he dialled the Medical college's principal Sardana.

Raghu Sharma said, "When I heard of the infants' deaths in Kota, I immediately sought a report from the medical college's principal Sardana and the superintendent. I have issued a direction that no child should die due to doctors' negligence."

Outlining the details of the report received from JK Lon Hospital, Raghu Sharma said that 3 out of 9 children were bought dead to the hospital. Speaking further, he informed that out of the remaining 6 infants, 3 died due to Congenital disease, while 3 died due to COT.

