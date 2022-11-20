9 Inmates Escape Nagaland's Mon District Jail; Search Op Underway To Nab Them

In a major update from the state of Nagaland, at least nine inmates of Mon district jail escaped from prison on November 19, and a massive search operation is underway to trace them. The prisoners include under-trial inmates and murder convicts, a police officer informed, and added that they managed to flee in the early hours of Saturday after somehow getting hold of their cell keys. A case has been registered at Mon police station and further investigation is underway.

"9 inmates of Mon district jail escaped from the jail in the early hours of Saturday and a massive search operation is underway," SDPO of Mon, Apong Yim said.

As per the police, out of nine inmates, two are convicted and seven are undertrial prisoners. They escaped from the jail by breaking the iron door and handcuff lock chain.

As per reports, the village councils of prisoners have also been asked to contact the police in case there is any information regarding the ones who escaped from jail.