9 more die of Covid in Bengal; 606 new cases reported

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll on Monday rose to 18,914 after nine more people succumbed to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

Nadia accounted for three deaths, while North 24 Parganas reported two fatalities, it said. The other four deaths were registered in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling districts, the bulletin said.

It said the tally went up to 15,76,943 as 606 fresh cases were reported from various districts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 597 patients recovered from coronavirus.

Altogether 15,50,380 people have been cured of the disease in West Bengal so far.

The number of active cases in the state is 7,649.

Since Wednesday, 26,118 samples were tested for COVID-19 taking the total number of such examinations to 11,85,33,477, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 4,91,365 COVID-19 doses were administered in the state on Monday, a health department official said.

So far, 6.49 crore doses have been given in West Bengal, he said. PTI SCH NN NN

