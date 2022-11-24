9 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane; Active Tally At 110

Quick links:
Image: Republic World
Nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,47,270, a health official said on Thursday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 110 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967 as no fatality was reported on Wednesday, the official said.
The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,35,952, he added.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)