9 new Covid cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 21 (PTI) Odisha recorded nine fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, while there was no fatality, the health department said.

There are 104 active COVID-19 cases now and 15 more patients have recuperated, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,78,687, a bulletin stated.

The daily positivity rate was 0.04 per cent and the infections were detected out of 21,195 sample tested. A child was among those who were afflicted with the disease, it added.

The state had logged eight infections and a death on Wednesday.

The toll remained at 9,124 and these have been confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The state has logged 12,87,968 cases, out of which 12,78,687 people have recovered so far. PTI HMB RG