9 Resolutions Passed In Shiv Sena Meet, Proposal Tabled To Give Veer Savarkar Bharat Ratna

After getting the name and symbol of Shiv Sena from the Election Commission, the Eknath Shinde faction seems to be very active. On February 21, a meeting of the Shiv Sena was held which was chaired by Eknath Shinde, where nine resolutions were passed.



During the meeting, it was decided that all the rights related to the party will remain with Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant, while interacting with the media also said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be the chief of Shiv Sena.



He said, "Today we held a meeting under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde will be the chief of our Shiv Sena party. We accept him as the leader of Shiv Sena."



It is to be observed that it was the first meeting of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai, after days after the Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.



In the meeting, a proposal was tabled to present Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar (Vinayak Damodar Savarkar). Also, it was tabled to name Mumbai's Churchgate railway station after former Union Finance Minister Chintamanrao Deshmukh. Also, it was proposed to give 80 percent employment to the locals and the youth in all the projects of Maharashtra.



A demand was also made to make Marathi the prime language of the state and provide support to Marathi students preparing for UPSC and MPSC.



For the unversed, a rift was going on for a very long time between the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction over the name and symbol of Shiv Sena.