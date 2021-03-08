9 Women Who Delivered Babies In PCR Vans During Lockdown Invited To Delhi Police Event

Women who delivered babies in a PCR van while being shifted to hospitals during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 have been invited as guests to an event at Delhi Police headquarters for International Women's Day celebration on March 8, officials said on Sunday.

The PCR unit shifted over 900 pregnant women to different hospitals last year during the lockdown and in nine such cases, deliveries took place in the PCR vans, as per police officials.

"The nine mothers who delivered babies in the PCR vans have been invited by Delhi Police Commissioner as guests to our Women's Day programme tomorrow to celebrate our association with them and the pride we got by facilitating their motherhood right in our PCR vehicles," said police official Chinmoy Biswal.

READ | Best Women's Day Messages That Make Up For The Perfect Gift To Celebrate This Day

READ | Women's Day Quotes For Mom Which Will Put A Smile On Her Face

A police officer narrated that on March 4 last year, a PCR Mobile Patrol Van (MPVs) staff received a call that a woman named Pooja was in labour pain and needed immediate medical assistance at Panchvati near Mandi Park in Palam.

Police official Isha Pandey said, "The MPVs displayed exemplary conviction and commitment to duty by helping the women deliver their babies in PCR van though they are not trained for delivery of babies, thus taking the services of PCR to a higher level."

During the lockdown, when all modes of transport were suspended and ambulance service was also not available, staff of the PCR van provided invaluable service to hapless women, police said.

Women officers to be facilitated

Apart from this, 21 women police officers will also be felicitated for their commendable work during the COVID-19 pandemic and other spheres, and 15 other women, who acted as good samaritans and helped police perform various duties during the pandemic will also be honoured, informed the police.

(With PTI Inputs)

READ | Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's Bodyguard Mark Billingham Opens Up About Working With Ex-couple

READ | International Women's Day: Kishan Reddy Says Centre Mulling Amendment To CrPC, IPC Laws

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.