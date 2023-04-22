9-year-old Falls Prey To Stray Dog Attack In Karnataka, Is There An End To The Menace?

In yet another case of stray dog terror, a nine-year-old boy was attacked nearly to death by a pack of stray dogs in Karnataka's Kolar district. The horrific incident, caught on a street camera, showed the local boy identified as Babu being brutally dragged and attacked by over a dozen of wild dogs until a police van came to his rescue.

Immediately, the boy covered in blood was taken to a nearby hospital, where he sustained severe injuries. The incident took place in the early hours of the morning, around 4 a.m., when Babu was going to offer prayer. Based on the information received from the sources, the boy sustained injuries to his stomach, arms, face, and head.

Other cases of stray dogs attacks

This isn't the first time that such an attack by stray dogs has come to light, as recently a similar case was reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where a six-year-old was brutally attacked by stray dogs. The incident recorded by the camera showed at least half a dozen stray dogs attacking and dragging the boy. However, to his good fortune, the little one was saved by his mother, but he suffered serious injuries.

In February this year, another terrifying incident of stray dog terror was witnessed when a four-year-old child was mauled to death by street dogs in Hyderabad. The incident shook the residents of the area, forcing them to express strong public reactions that forced the government to launch dog catching campaign. Also, state ministers expressed grief over the incident, including Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, who called the incident "unfortunate" and said he was "pained" over the incident.

But this creates a big question: are children the only victims of such attacks because of their small and weak appearance, or do these street dogs also attack adults? Yes, it is a reality that small children often fall prey to these attacks as they are able to act quickly and save themselves, but street dogs leave no opportunity to make their presence felt if some stranger enters their area, street, or road, be it an adult male, female, or child.

Every day around 10,000 cases of dog bites recorded across India: WHO

It is important to mention that incidents of dog bites are increasing at an alarming rate across all states in India. If reports are to be believed, every day, around 10,000 cases of dog bites are registered across the country. According to the WHO, around 36% of global deaths by rabies happen in India, at 18,000–20,000 a year. About 30–60 percent of dog bite cases and deaths occur in children aged under 15. However, the government has so far not taken any concrete actions to stop such incidents, while more and more people continue to fall victim to canine terror.