9-year-old From Andhra Pradesh Becomes Asia's Youngest Girl To Scale Mt Kilimanjaro

A nine-year-old girl Kadapala Rithvika Sri, from Andhra Pradesh, became Asia's youngest girl to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa in Tanzania. She also became world's second-youngest female climber of Mount Kilimanjaro as at 5,685 meters above sea level, the girl reached Gilman's point.

IAS officer Gandham Chandrudu from the Anantapuram district aided her by releasing ₹ 2.89 lakh from the SC Corporation for her expedition on February 1. Chandrudru congratulated the young girl on her achievement as he shared images of Rithvika on the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro on Twitter where Rithvika proudly holding the Indian national flag.

Congratulations to Ritwika Sree of Ananthapur for becoming the world’s second youngest& Asia’s youngest girl to scale Mt Kilimanjaro. You have grabbed the opportunities despite many odds.Keep inspiring@ysjagan #APGovtSupports#AndhraPradeshCM#PowerofGirlChild pic.twitter.com/Xu8LZw8OVz — Gandham Chandrudu IAS (@ChandruduIAS) February 28, 2021

This feat was previously achieved by Samanyu Pothuraju aged 7 by scaling Mount Kilimanjaro's Uhuru Peak. Samnanyu was accompanied by his mum, Lavanya with his coach Thammineni Bharath and a Tanzanian doctor along with another mountaineer, Shangabandi Srujana.

Mt Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano that stands at 19,340 feet and is the world's highest single free-standing peak. While Gilman's Point is one of Mt Kilimanjaro's three summit points. Climbers who make it to the summit of Kilimanjaro are awarded the official Kilimanjaro climbing certificate.

As reported by ANI, earlier this mountain was scaled by Shivangi Pathak who was India's youngest woman to climb the highest peak of the world, Mt.Everest, and last month in February Mountaineer Nitish Singh from Gorakpur, Uttar Pradesh climbed the mountain in Africa.

