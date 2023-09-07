9-year-old Girl Abducted And Raped In Kerala's Aluva

In a heart-wrenching incident in Kerala, an eight-year-old girl was raped and abandoned in a field in the Chathanpuram area of Aluva in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The child, reportedly the daughter of a migrant couple, was traced from the paddy field, naked, drenched in blood, by neighbours who reached the spot after hearing her cries.

She has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Kalamassery. Her condition is stable, said the police.

Launching an investigation, police said the culprit is suspected to be from the local area, and his identity could be confirmed only after a thorough probe.

In a similar incident, a five-year old girl was abducted, raped and killed by a migrant labour in Aluva. The shocking incident was reported a month after the occurrence of the heinous crime.

The body of the girl, who was also the daughter of a migrant couple, was found abandoned in a marshy area behind the Aluva fish market, near the Periyar River in July last week. Police had arrested Bihar native Asafak Alam, 28, who has confessed to the crime.