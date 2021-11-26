9-year-old Girl Raped By Teen In UP Village

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Friday by a teenager in a village in Khaga area in Fatehpur, police said.

The girl, a student of class three, was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy -- a student of class nine, Circle officer Gayadutt Mishra said.

The accused has been detained by the police, he said.

The girl has been admitted to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical, he said.

A probe is on in the matter.

