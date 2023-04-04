9 Years Of PM Modi: Centre Turns Focus To Pro-poor Schemes Ahead Of 2024 Polls

With the Modi government set to celebrate its ninth anniversary next month, it's focusing on highlighting the "second order impact" of its various pro-poor schemes to keep the narrative about its welfare initiatives alive before entering into an election year.

Government sources said the "second order impact" underlines how welfare measures have accrued a host of indirect benefits to people beyond the obvious positive implications.

The focus will be on schemes that have touched the lives of a huge number of people across the country, elevating their living standards, they said.

With the BJP's blueprint for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign getting prepared, they noted the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana,' which provides free cooking gas connection to the poor, has not only benefited crores of women but has also prevented them from getting sick by providing them with smoke-free and safe fuel.

Now they do not need to travel far to collect firewood which also saves them a lot of time that they can use on themselves and for gainful employment, the sources said.

Similarly, crores of toilets built across the country have not only promoted cleanliness but have also got rid of many diseases caused by insanitation.

"The presence of children in schools has increased due to the construction of toilets. Today, having a toilet in the house of the poor means that a dignified life has been ensured to them and they have new-found sense of self-respect," a source said.

Under the 'Nal Se Jal' (providing tap water connection) scheme, it is for the first time that crores of households have got access to clean drinking water. Importantly, it has permanently relieved women from the daily hassle of carrying water from distant places, they said.

"Now, women have a lot of time left which they are putting to better use. Many diseases caused by contaminated water have been prevented. Now every year, lakhs of children's lives are being saved. Also, more number of children are attending schools. This campaign aims to take such indirect benefits to the people in an effective manner," another source said..

Highlighting the "second order impact" is a new and innovative approach which clearly shows the far-reaching vision behind the policies and schemes of the Modi government, sources said.

They said that direct benefits of the schemes are often discussed but their indirect benefits are equally effective and permanent.